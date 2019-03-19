A major milestone was realized in the efforts to build a new bathhouse for the Syracuse Aquatic Center during the Wednesday, March 13, meeting of the Syracuse City Council.

The council voted to approve up to $75,000 from money set aside for the bathhouse project to be used to get the planning and design done for the project. JEO, the city engineer, will do the planning and design for the bathhouse.

The investment by the city in the planning phase for the project will indicate an investment and place Syracuse in a better position to receive grant funding for the construction phase.

In addition to receiving the good news about the project, the Build a Bathhouse committee offered an update on fundraising. The total of donated and pledged dollars stood at $63K, the committee has created a sign to display at city hall and, eventually, at the pool, showing the progress toward the ultimate fundraising goal. And council members approved the use of the ball complex for an upcoming fundraiser, that being a kickball tournament on April 27.