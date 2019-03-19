Morton James Public Library of Nebraska City was among the libraries that were recently awarded $23,254 in grants for Excellence in Youth service by the Nebraska Library Commission. Of the grants awarded to twenty-five Nebraska libraries, several addressed the need for materials like LEGO® and other activities to encourage creativity in young people. The Nebraska Library Commission congratulates the public libraries listed below as they develop new and innovative programs to ensure excellence in library service for Nebraska young people.

Youth Grants for Excellence are made available by the Nebraska Library Commission with funding from the State of Nebraska. As the state library agency, the Nebraska Library Commission is an advocate for the library and information needs of all Nebraskans. The mission of the Library Commission is statewide promotion, development, and coordination of library and information services, “bringing together people and information.”

Other libraries who received grants were:

Atkinson Public Library, Preschool learning materials, books, and activities Blue Hill Public Library, LEGO® kits Butler Memorial Library, Cambridge, Breakout EDU Platform Kits for Kid Book Club Central City Public Library, Bring Edgerton Exploit Center to the library for a community day Columbus Public Library, Promote literacy and musical interests Wilson Public Library, Cozad, Cozad Biz Kidz Camp Creighton Public Library, LEGO® Club Fairbury Public Library, 3-D Printer and other makerspace equipment Franklin Public Library, LEGO® Club Fullerton Public Library, Programming to promote literacy and reading Genoa Public Library, Toddler Concept Bags Gering Public Library, Toddler Story & Playtime Grand Island Public Library, SAC Museum Space Program Day, LEGO® Guy Program Day, and SAM Labs Classroom Kit Imperial Public Library, K through 4 after school programs Kimball Public Library, Creative program expansion Louisville Public Library, Teen programming Mead Public Library, 1,000 Books before Kindergarten Jensen Memorial Library, Minden, Preschool programming Morton-James Public Library, Nebraska City, Materials encouraging learning and creativity Plainview Public Library, LEGO®s Plattsmouth Public Library, Busy Bags Shelby Community Library, Children activities Lied Lincoln Township, Wausa, Youth games Maltman Memorial Public Library, Wood River, LEGO® Club Yutan Public Library, American Girl Kit’s Klub