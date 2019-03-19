In response to the recent flooding in Hamburg and the compromised water system, George C. Grape Community Hospital has made preparations to continue normal operations.

As of Monday morning (March 18), the hospital transferred all acute and skilled patients to neighboring facilities.

George C. Grape Community Hospital is working with Iowa EMS to provide potable water to the hospital that will keep the hospital operational.

This water supply was expected to arrive on Tuesday, March 19.

The hospital’s home health, physical therapy and occupational therapy services continue to operate, and the emergency services will continue to operate, treating anyone who presents with an emergency 24/7.

Outpatient clinics will continue to be staffed and operate on an as-needed basis.

The staff will be contacting patients who have scheduled appointments.

All surgeries are cancelled until further notice, and staff will be contacting patients to make future arrangements.

“The hospital will continue to monitor the flood situation and will continue to work with local, state, and federal personnel to ensure the community has the health care resources available during this historic event,” said Mike O’Neal, George C. Grape Community Hospital chief executive officer.