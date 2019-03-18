The week of March 11-18 saw rivers set records and levees breach leaving a large portion of the city of Hamburg underwater by Monday afternoon.

It has been a flood event larger in scope and devastation than the massive flood event of 2011 with both the Missouri River and the Nishnabotna River setting records.

Unlike 2011, there was almost no notice that this flood event was coming.

Mike Crecelius of Fremont County Emergency Management, took time to visit with the Hamburg Reporter about the 2019 flood and the status of the community of Hamburg as of late afternoon Monday.

In 2011, the Army Corps of Engineers provided more than a month of notice that it would be releasing record numbers from the dams in the Missouri River system. And, as a result, there was time to prepare.

This time around, there was almost no notice.

Crecelius said as of three weeks ago, the Corps of Engineers felt that the Missouri River system had enough storage capacity to offset most of the winter thaw that appeared to be imminent.

As days went by, however, that status began to change and the Corps of Engineers revised their position to say that some flooding would happen.

The National Weather Service released information indicating a prediction of moderate flooding. But there was no indication that a major flood event was on the way for the Missouri River system. Moderate flooding doesn't produce river records.

"That (moderate flooding) was the prediction from the National Weather Service," said Crecelius. "They both broke records (Nishnabotna and Missouri) and no one predicted it until two days before."

The Nishnabotna reached 31'07" on Saturday and while that number has been declining sharply, the Missouri, which was over 30' on Saturday, two feet above the record set in 2011, was still in record territory compared to that 2011 number as of Monday afternoon.

The Missouri River level was due to drop this week and eventually reach 17 feet, the action stage on the river by March 27 before up ticking back into minor flooding in the days after that.

"We are not out of the woods yet,” said Crecelius.

The Army Corps of Engineers has released information indicating that mountain snow pack is 114 percent of average at current. And it's still snowing in the mountains, so a final number on the mountain snow pack will not be known for a month or more.

That snow will eventually melt and the water will come down the river.

When added to the potential for spring storms and the failure of most of the levees in the system in this area, it would appear that more flooding lies ahead even after the Missouri River returns to within its banks.

In fact, with the levees out, it might not take more than a heavy rain to cause a significant problem.

Changing that scenario would require the river to go down, the levees to dry out and the Army Corps of Engineers to come in and fix the spots where the levees have breached.

Turning away from the Missouri River future and into its present, river waters reached Hamburg during the course of the week and forced evacuations.

As of Monday, evacuations have been ordered from Park Street to the east.

City hall has been evacuated to the Hamburg elementary school and the medical clinic on Main Street has been evacuated to Grape Memorial Hospital.

Water service and natural gas service have been suspended with electric to be suspended in the areas where there have been evacuations.

The electricity will remain on for the part of the town that’s out of the water with housing that’s still being occupied.

The Red Cross shelter serving the Hamburg community, which had been located at the Hamburg elementary prior to the water suspension has been moved to United Faith Church at Sidney.

Hope has been delivered to Hamburg in the form of a water shipment, a tractor-trailer full courtesy of a donation from Hy-Vee.

Crecelius said he has been in contact with Honmeland Security. As supplies are exhausted, water, sandbags, water pumps and other necessities will be provided through that connection.

Hamburg residents got a big dose of hope from the arrival of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Monday.

Crecelius said he was impressed with the way the Reynolds listened to the concerns of Hamburg residents and the conditions they were facing due to the flood.

He said he definitely has the feeling that Gov. Reynolds will get help to the people of Hamburg in this time of need.

Most of all, in a situation such that Hamburg is facing, a little bit of humor makes a difference.

While working through this difficult time, Crecelius said he gets to talking to a lot of people who have plenty to feel down about. Before the conversation is over, Crecelius said he is usually successful in getting them to laugh a little bit.

Better and drier days surely lie ahead for the people of Hamburg. Until then, a little bit of levity goes a long way.