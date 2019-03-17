We would like to nominate Joe Sallen for the ‘Dors Award. Joe has been a high school Spanish teacher in the Boone District for 6 years. He bring a passion for learning, for the content he teaches, and for his students both within and beyond the walls of his classroom. Joe is a bessing to so many students in our district.

At 11:20 every day, our 4th hour lunch perios begins. We have hundreds of students coming into the lunchroom, lining up for foos, finding their spot at their respective tables and navigating the social irregularities that high schooler endure daily. For the past two years, Joe has made the decision to eat in the lunchroom with the students rather than taking those 45 minutes for himself. He chats with students in the lunch line and discusses what they like, how their day is going and learns what’s going on in their world. Once through the line, Joe seeks out the students who sit by themselves and joins them at their table. He engages in conversation with those students about whatever they like whether it be gaming, sports, reading or anything else.

As a result of this, he had brough many of these students who used to sit alone together. They have found their own family amongst each other because of Joe’s devoation to caring about students beyond his classroom.

Along with the impact he makes on students daily in the lunchroom, he also runs a Gamer’s Club after school. Students who don’t typically have an activity after school flock to his roomby the dozens. They spend hours playing video games, board games, talking and beng together. He gives these students a place to go who might otherwise not have an activity to keep them engages at this our school. These students stay after school, after class and during lunch on days when the Gamer’s Club doesn’t meet, all to talk to Joe.

As you can see, his impact is making a difference not only in the lifes of his students in his class, but many outside of his class. We are very lucky to have a person of his character and passion impacting our students on a daily basis. Thank you for your consideration.

Brian Bloem: HS Counselor

Megan McIntyre: HS Counselor

Jill Isley: HS Instructional Coach

Lindsey Hyman: HS Instructional Coach