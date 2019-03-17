MORNING SUN — Tickets are available for Tri-Rivers Conservation Foundation’s 13th annual RUSH Auction.

The event opens at 5:30 p.m. April 6 at Delzell Brothers Showroom, 13409 Iowa 78, Wapello, near Morning Sun, with dinner served by A Guy and A Grill at 6 p.m. and the auction to follow. Bidders can participate in live and silent auctions.

Every year, the auction’s organizers take pride in offering unique items.

On this year’s list are hunting and fishing packages, adventures, dinners, local, handcrafted artwork, event tickets, overnight accommodations and more.

For a full list of auction items or to order tickets, visit www.tri-rivers.org. Registration is available also by emailing tri-rivers@lccb.org or call (319) 523-8381.

Tickets are $25 per person and include dinner and drinks.

This is Tri-Rivers Conservation Foundation’s largest fundraising event.

Proceeds from the RUSH Auction go to Tri-Rivers Conservation Foundation to support conservation efforts in the Louisa Resource Area.