The Nebraska City Rotary Club heard a program about travel during its Wednesday, March 13, meeting.

Donna Chard of BellaNova Travel gave Rotarians and guests some travel tips and also some insights into the safest and least-safe places to travel internationally.

Among the most-common questions Chard is asked is how long before a trip should a person purchase airline tickets and make hotel reservations.

She said she recommends within two or three weeks of departure to secure the best deal.

For hotels, Chard recommends making reservations as soon as you know your travel dates., especially if you have special requests as part of your reservation.

Chard also reviewed how to obtain a passport and what the differences are between a passport card and a passport book.

A passport card is good for land and sea travel to and from Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Bermuda, she said, while a passport book is good for land, sea and air travel internationally.

Chard added that passports cannot be applied for online because the first-time application has to be done in person.

During her presentation, Chard discussed whether or not most travelers need travel insurance.

She said that some of her customers don’t routinely purchase it, but those who are taking an extensive trip abroad may benefit from having it. She added that travel insurance adds about 10 percent more to the cost of a trip.

Chard said that the safest countries in the world to visit include Denmark, Portugual, Austria, New Zealand, and Iceland, while the least-safe foreign destinations include Nigeria, Yemen, El Salvador, and Colombia.

BellaNova Travel can be contacted at 402-264-2167 or online at www.bellanova.solutions for more information about travel planning.

The Nebraska City Rotary meets at noon Wednesday at the Eagles Club, 600 1st Corso. Guests pay $9 for lunch.

The program for tomorrow (March 20) is scheduled to be presented by Clyde Schroeder and some of the students at the Pioneer Academy, who will discuss some of the projects being worked on by students this year.