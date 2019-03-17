Six Lourdes Central Catholic students qualified in seven events for State Speech in Kearney on March 22.

Lourdes Central Catholic hosted the C2-1 State District Speech contests with students from Nebraska Lutheran, Palmyra, Weeping Water, McCool Junction, HTRS, Tri County, Elmwood Murdock, Southern, and Lourdes Central Catholic all competing.

Lourdes Central Catholic speech team is coached by Mrs. Wendi Buggi.

Students who finish in first through third place at District Competition advance to the State.

LCC’s District Medalists were

Duet Acting: Luke Partsch and Piper Monson, first place;

Entertainment: Renee Box, first place, and Luke Partsch, third place;

Serious Prose: Piper Monson, first place;

Poetry: Karinne Olson, third place;

Extemporaneous: Ethan Roberts, second place; and

Humorous Prose: Reed Greger, second place, and Logan Bakula, fourth place.