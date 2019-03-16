The next Otoe County Extension Board meeting will be held on Monday, March 26, at 8 p.m. at the Nebraska Extension Office in Otoe County, 620 1st Street, Syracuse.
The agenda will be posted at the Nebraska Extension in Otoe County’s office in Syracuse and the County Clerk’s office in the Courthouse, Nebraska City.
Otoe Extension Board to meet on March 26
