A Batavia man allegedly led several law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase Thursday night through Henry County before he was apprehended.

According to a press release issued Friday by the Henry County Sheriff's office, Drew Garretson led law enforcement officers in a pursuit from New London into Mount Pleasant before striking stop sticks that had been put down in an attempt to stop him.

The pursuit ended in the 500 block of Iris Street in Mount Pleasant.

Garretson was charged with felony eluding and driving without a license. He also was served with multiple felony warrants from Des Moines and Jefferson county warrants.

Additional information has not been released.