Adult Caregiver Respite Program

RSVP 55+ Adult Caregiver Respite Program is available to fulltime caregivers in Boone County. The program offers the gift of time, rest and relief to a full-time caregiver of an adult family member or friend who is elderly, disabled or has an ongoing medical condition or illness. Respite volunteers offer quality companionship to care recipients and our service is free. If you are a fulltime caregiver or know someone who is, call RSVP Volunteer Program at (515) 433-7836. All volunteers must pass a background check before being accepted into the volunteer program.

In-Home Visitation

In-Home Visitation program is for individuals living alone. RSVP has volunteers who visit in the home of socially isolated or disabled older adults to provide conversation and a social connection. If you or if you know someone who does not get out much and would visits call RSVP Volunteer Program at 515-433-7836. All volunteers must pass a background check before being accepted into the volunteer program. This is a free service.

ALZ Hero Project

The ALZ Hero Project is an at home volunteer opportunity. Phone assurance calls to caregivers of persons with Alzheimer’s or Dementia. Training provided. Volunteer should have some experience or knowledge of Alzheimer’s or Dementia. Time commitment of one hour a week.

Get involved

Tourism season is fast approaching. Call the RSVP Volunteer Program to find out how you can get involved.

If you would like to get involved through the RSVP Volunteer Program and help keep people in their home and build relationships; help local non-profits, education, health proprietors meet their needs and carry out their mission through volunteerism; have choices of volunteer opportunities that fits your schedule and respects your personal preferences; and to help us tell the story of how volunteers can make a difference call or email the RSVP Volunteer Program office. (515) 433-7836; rsvp@co.boone.ia.us.