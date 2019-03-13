U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a member of Senate Agriculture Committee, released the following statement after EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said he intends to sign a rule this week allowing year-round sale of E-15:



“I’m happy to see the rulemaking for year-round E-15 move forward as we approach the summer driving season. However, I’m leery of what the EPA will do when it comes to RINs. It’s hard for ethanol producers to have faith in a fair deal from the EPA after deeply disturbing revelations last week regarding small refinery waivers. While I support transparency in the RIN market, I am concerned that the agency’s future actions could negate the positive results of year-round E-15 and negatively impact Nebraska’s farmers and ethanol producers.”