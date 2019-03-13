PERRY – A study conducted by the Pew Research Center found that only 21 percent of Americans aged 65 to 74 say that they feel old. In a Harvard University study, researchers surveyed Americans aged 55 and 74 and found that the average person in this age group feels 12 years younger than their age. In a surprising study reported about in The Economist, older people also indicate that they are significantly happier than their middle-aged selves. Yet, so many Americans remain afraid of aging.

If you or your loved ones would like to hear tips and have discussion about how to maintain the right perspective as you age, make plans to attend Perry Lutheran Homes next AgingWELL lunch and learn at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20. This free seminar, Maintaining the Right Perspective as we Age, will be led by Toni Larson, Clinical Social Worker for Perry Lutheran Homes and Director of Counseling for Lutheran Family Service. Larson has numerous years of expertise and experience working with individuals, couples and families to navigate the journey of aging.

In addition to her expertise and experience, Larson will be referencing points from the highly-rated book, “The Gift of Years: Growing Older Gracefully,” by international author and lecturer, Joan Chittister. One lucky attendee will receive a FREE copy of this book to take home, enjoy and share with others.

This free and engaging seminar will take place at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20 at the Spring Valley Retirement Community Dining Room located at 501 12th St. Lunch will be provided.

To reserve your spot and so we can plan for your lunch, call or email Mollie Clark today at (712) 450-0191 or mclark@perrylutheranhomes.org.

To learn more about Perry Lutheran Homes, visit www.PerryLutheranHomes.org.