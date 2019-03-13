“It’s the bottom of the ninth” for the winner of an unclaimed $1 million lottery ticket that was drawn at a Nevada Casey’s General Store at 1800 South B Ave. in April 2018.

“You could say it’s the bottom of the ninth or crunch time, and that the clock is ticking down,” said Mary Neubauer, vice president of external relations at the Iowa Lottery. “But truly, there is now one month left for a million-dollar Powerball prize that was purchased here to be claimed.”

After an eleven-month local and statewide campaign to find the million-dollar Powerball prizewinner, the ticketholder has until 4 p.m. on April 11th to claim their prize at the Iowa Lottery Headquarters in Clive.

The winning numbers that night were: 16-18-27-55-67 and Powerball 18. The Nevada ticket was the only one in the country to win a $1 million prize on the night of the drawing. Additionally, it is the largest lottery prize in the location’s five-year history and created quite a buzz in Nevada.

“The first month was an exciting time at (Casey’s), because everyone in town were wondering who the winner was and if they came forward to claim their prize,” said Kim Cochran, the store manager.

Casey’s received a $1,000 bonus from the lottery for selling the $1 million prize at one of its locations.

Cochran said after the prize went unclaimed for a month, and other than online chatter on the Nevada Good & Bad Facebook page, the search for a winner went cold.

After the ticket went unclaimed for the first month, the Iowa Lottery team hung a sign in the window of the Casey’s, hoping to catch the attention of the lottery winner.

This prize is among several lottery prizes of at least $10,000 that are currently unclaimed in Iowa, and Neubauer hopes the winner claims their prize in the next 30 days.

“It’s unusual to have such a large prize to go unclaimed, especially for eleven months,” said Neubauer. “That’s why we are urging everyone to check their sun visors, look under their car seats and in their pockets, because they could have the winning numbers.”

The winner will need to bring the physical ticket to the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive, and are encouraged to call the Iowa Lottery for further clarification and questions.

While the Iowa Lottery team will continue their efforts track down the winner, if no one comes forward before the April 11 deadline, the million-dollar prize will be added back into the Iowa Lottery prize poll for future promotions.

“It would be a shame if someone woke up on April 12 and missed out on the opportunity to claim a million-dollar prize,” said Neubauer. “So that’s why this next month could be potentially life-changing for one lucky winner.”