Ideas for change in the program were discussed, along with concerns about spring flooding.

The Burlington City Council made it clear Monday night, the citywide cleanup won't change this year, but it might in the future.

Multiple members of the council said citizens didn't want any change to the spring cleanup.

“99 percent of people are in favor of keeping this program,” said Council Woman Lynda Graham-Murray.

Council members also expressed interest in keeping the program as is, with a few tweaks. However, the council was unable to come to an agreement as to what those changes might be.

One idea that dominated the discussion was a "by appointment" option. Under this method, those with bulk items would call the city to schedule a cleanup.

However, council members could not agree on how the program would work. One option suggested was to eliminate spring cleanup and only take bulk items by appointment, with one free appointment per year. Another idea was to continue spring cleanup and allow citizens who wanted to dispose of bulky items during the year to call and the city would charge a collection fee.

The discussion will be continued in the future.

The other main topic discussed Monday was preparations for an impending flood.

“It could be a 2008 level flood,” said Nick MacGregor, assistant city manager for public works.

MacGregor wanted to purchase $51,000 worth of barriers, which are used by the city to help manage high water levels.

Members of the city council expressed concern the dollar amount would not be enough to cover what the city will need for the upcoming flood season.

“I don’t want us to have to place an emergency order for these barriers,” said council member Matthew Rinker.

Mayor Shane McCampbell recommended passing an emergency action allowing MacGregor to place an order of up to $100,000 immediately. The council members agreed the matter was urgent enough to warrant an emergency action.

MacGregor then announced he had reached an agreement with Amtrack over a lease agreement for use of The Depot.

Prior to this lease agreement, Amtrack used the city property for free. However, under the new agreement, Amtrack would pay $1,200 per month for use of the facilities. There will be public hearing on the lease agreement on March 18th.

The Council also briefly heard about the 28e agreement with the City and Township Ambulance Association. The CTAA is comprised of all the entities that Burlington provides ambulance service to.

Under this agreement, each agency would pay the same flat rate per citizen. That rate would start at $5 per capita and increase to $6 for 2020 and $7 for each year thereafter. Some cities have expressed concern with the amount of money the change would cost.