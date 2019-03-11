The BNSF 130-car train accident happened at about 2:05 a.m. Monday derailing 13 cars at the intersection of Main and Water streets.

KEOKUK — Thirteen railroad cars carrying coal derailed under the Keokuk-Hamilton Bridge at about 2 a.m.Monday in Keokuk Victory Park near Water Street in Keokuk.

Andy Williams, a spokesman for Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railways, said the loaded, 130-car train derailed at about 2:05 a.m. at the intersection of Main and Water streets. Of the 13 cars that derailed, nine stayed upright and four fell on their side, spilling coal on and around the track. No coal made its way into the Mississippi River.

Williams said BNSF crews are working to move cars that remain upright. Coal will be offloaded from overturned cars and put on train or truck trailers to be hauled out of the area. The track is expected to reopen at about 9 p.m. Monday. The intersection of Main and Water streets has been closed for cleanup.

Time-sensitive freights going through the area are being rerouted. Non-time-sensitive freights are being held.

Williams said the cause of the derailment is unknown at this time, but BNSF will conduct an internal investigation. Whether the National Transportation Safety Board will become involved in the investigation remains unclear as the incident was contained to BNSF property and there were no injuries.

Railroad ties shown in the photos were at the site were crews have worked on the tracks off and on through the winter.