The new location of Seniors Helping Seniors, 209 S. 8th St., was the site of an open house and ribbon cutting on Friday, March 8. An in-home care resource, Seniors Helping Seniors has been serving southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa since 2010. The office was open for public tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and lunch was provided. For more information, call David and Darcy Carpenter at 402-713-0541.
Seniors Helping Seniors opens new location
