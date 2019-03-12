Project Feederwatch was the topic of discussion at the March 6 meeting of the Nebraska City Rotary Club.

Dr. Laurence Falk, who has contributed to Project Feederwatch for 30 years, has reported 50 species of birds at his feeders in Minnesota, where he taught sociology at Concordia College, and here in Nebraska City, where he said he recorded 21 species in a recent weekend.

Falk said he maintains 8 to 9 feeders of various types in Nebraska City.

He said he recently saw two Carolina wrens feeding upside down and side-by-side at one of his suet feeders, which he described as “a thrill for me.”

Falk said whole oil black sunflower seed is almost universally accepted by wild birds.

For those who don’t mind spending a bit more on seed, Falk recommended brown safflower, which has an added benefit: It does not seem to appeal to squirrels.

In addition to a variety of feeders, Falk suggested that an attractive environment helps bring birds to a yard.

Included in an attractive environment are a yard with bushes and brush, he said.

The Nebraska City Rotary Club meets at noon Wednesday at the Eagles Club, 600 1st Corso.

