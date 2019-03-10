Lourdes Central Catholic school will host The Lourdes Event on Saturday, April 6.

The Lourdes Event is a fundraiser supporting Lourdes Central Catholic, a preschool-12th grade school serving students from Nebraska City and surrounding communities.

The theme this year is “Cheers to 25 Years!” and will be a fun evening including Mass, Social Hour with music, appetizers, open bar, dinner, silent and live auctions.

Many local businesses, alumni, friends and families of Lourdes Central Catholic have generously donated to provide fabulous silent and live auction items including; vacations, weekend getaways, sporting events, unique items and experiences, class projects from our students, and even a classic car!

The Lourdes Event is from 4 to 10 p.m. and tickets are $85.

The Lourdes Event is a 21 and over event and does require advance reservations.

Guests can purchase tickets and learn more about the Lourdes Event at http://lourdescentralcatholic.home.qtego.net/ or by visiting the school website, www.lourdescentralcatholic.org.

If you have any questions or would like to make a donation to the Lourdes Event, please con- tact Brooke Chaney at 402-873-6154 or brooke-chaney@ cdolinc.net.