Wheatsfield Co-op will be celebrating its 10th anniversary at its current location on 413 Northwestern Ave., and its 45th anniversary of being in Ames, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Linda Johnson, general manager of Wheatsfield, said the store holds a member appreciation celebration every quarterly month in which it chooses a day to celebrate the roughly 6,000 member-owners who are part of the community-owned store.

This month, Wheatsfield is combining this weekend celebration with the anniversary celebration.

“Planning (the event) was pretty standard to what we do usually for membership appreciation,” Johnson said. “It was just an added bonus that this happens to be our 10th anniversary. It’s hard to think really that we’ve been here for 10 years, but we have.”

On Saturday, there will be local vendors with sample products, live music, giveaways of 300 coffee cups with the Wheatsfield logo, and more.

“We’ll have cake, too, did you mention that?” said Kim Corbin, the store’s marketing manager.

“Oh yes, we’ll have birthday cake that our bakery is making,” Johnson said. “So, it’ll be a fun day.”

Before moving into its current location, the store had been located at 413 Douglas Ave., which is currently home to the Octagon Gallery Shop, for more than 30 years.

Johnson has been working at the store since 1999. She said that when she was at the old location, it was renovated and expanded the space, taking it from 1,200 square feet to 3,000 square feet.

“When we did that, things really took off, not only in sales, but in membership, and the board realized that we were out of space and we needed to find a bigger location,” Johnson said.

At its current site, Wheatsfield went through more renovations to expand from 10,000 square feet to roughly 20,000 square feet.

In that time, they’ve increased parking from roughly 30 spots to 90 spots, they added a separate room for the various classes offered, they’ve increased space for the kitchen and deli dining areas, and they’ve added a bakery.

The event on Saturday is open to the public, and Johnson said that throughout the planning process, it was fun for the team to look back at its time with the store.

“We had to think back a lot about how we got here,” Johnson said. “It’s fun to contemplate everything it took to get to this point.”