The 2019 NCCFF Philanthropists of the Year, Dean and Keitha Thomson selected the Food Pantry at the First United Methodist Church in Nebraska City to receive a $500 grant they received from the NCCFF for winning this prestigious award. Pictured from left Keitha and Dean Thomson were presented a check by Sharon Hersemann and Doug Friedli of the NCCF. Every winner of this award receives a $500 grant from NCCFF and are asked to donate this money to the charity of their choosing.

Photo submitted