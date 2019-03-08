The 2019 NCCFF Philanthropists of the Year, Dean and Keitha Thomson selected the Food Pantry at the First United Methodist Church in Nebraska City to receive a $500 grant they received from the NCCFF for winning this prestigious award. Pictured from left Keitha and Dean Thomson were presented a check by Sharon Hersemann and Doug Friedli of the NCCF. Every winner of this award receives a $500 grant from NCCFF and are asked to donate this money to the charity of their choosing.
Photo submitted
Thomsons selected as NCCF Philanthropists of the Year
The 2019 NCCFF Philanthropists of the Year, Dean and Keitha Thomson selected the Food Pantry at the First United Methodist Church in Nebraska City to receive a $500 grant they received from the NCCFF for winning this prestigious award. Pictured from left Keitha and Dean Thomson were presented a check by Sharon Hersemann and Doug Friedli of the NCCF. Every winner of this award receives a $500 grant from NCCFF and are asked to donate this money to the charity of their choosing.