The Sidney Teammates chapter hosted its 3rd annual UNO tournament Sunday, March 3, at Sidney Elementary. Clockwise from lower right, Sophie White, Kathy Osborne, Claudia Stenzel and Tessa Jordan played a round of UNO. Osborne and Jordan won the entire tournament. For more information on becoming a mentor to a youth, please contact Sidney Teammates Coordinator Shawn Thompson at Sidney High School, or Hamburg Teammates Coordinator Mike Wells at Hamburg Schools.





