The Morton-James Public Library of Nebraska City will host Spring Story Times beginning March 13.

Free story times for children ages 2-6. Families are welcome.

Story time will be Wednesdays at 10 a.m. from March 13 to April 24.

These story times will be at the library’s temporary location in the basement level of the American National Bank at 920 Central Ave.

March sessions are as follows:

13th: Baby Shark in American Sign Language! Come in and sing along to everyone’s favorite song Baby Shark (doo, doo, doo). Learn some of the major signs in the song in ASL. Then we’ll make a shark puppet craft.

20th: It’s the 50th anniversary of The Very Hungry Caterpillar and we are throwing a birthday party! Listen to the story, eat a cupcake, and do some caterpillar crafts to celebrate.

27th: Wear a hat to this story time! We will have stories and songs all about hats.

Website: http://morton-jamespubliclibrary.com/

Facebook: facebook.com/mortonjameslibrary

Phone: 402-873-5609