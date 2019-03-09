Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce, is pleased to announce that the topic for Wednesday, March 13th is: Updates from Economic Development!

Join NCTC and local and area business owners, managers, and residents as we hear from Dan Mauk, director of Nebraska City Economic Development Corp. as he lets us know what’s happening to grow Nebraska City businesses.

Hot Topics is a public forum held from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. Hot Topics is held at Scooter’s Coffee, 2104 South 11th Street in Nebraska City.