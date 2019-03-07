DeShon Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution met recently and honored area students for art, creative writing and citizenship. The following awards were presented:

The DAR Good Citizens program and Scholarship Contest is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship: Dependability, Service, Leadership and Patriotism. Each area high school may recommend one senior student for this award.

Chairman Barb MacDougall and Regent Glenda Eccles presented awards to:

Anna - Boone High School

Elaine - Perry High School

The American History essay contest is for students in grade 5, 6, 7, and 8 students and encourages students to explore topics about the history of our country. This year’s theme was The Women’s Suffrage Campaign. DeShon’s winning entry was awarded to:

Cassie - Grade 6

The Junior American Citizens Contest, encourages students to learn about the principles of our democratic government and an appreciation for our great country. There are contests in art, creative expression, and community service for preschoolers through grade 12. This year’s theme was The 50th Anniversary of the Lunar Landing: America’s Great Move Forward in Exploration and Technology. Students winning first place were:

T.J. - Grade 3 Art - Poster

Hailey - Grade 6 Art - Photographic Essay

Lily - Grade 4 Art - Poster

Thank you so much for recognizing these outstanding students!

Barb MacDougall, DeShon Chapter, DAR