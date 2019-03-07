The EMS Division of Nebraska City Fire Rescue had a successful 2018, according to Nebraska City Paramedic Manager/Assistant Chief of EMS Andrew Snodgrass.

Snodgrass presented his annual report to the Nebraska City City Council on Monday, March 4.

Among the division’s accomplishments was the procurement of a new 2018 Ford F450 Demers ambulance, which was funded entirely through donations, said Snodgrass.

Primary funds for the ambulance purchase came from the Wirth Foundation, said Snodgrass.

EMS call volume was down 6 percent from 2017, which was a record year, according to Snodgrass.

Thirty-four members handled more than 1,200 calls in 2018, putting in a total of 1,719 hours, said Snodgrass.

The 34 members include four full-time college students, one retiree, 18 members with full-time jobs, and 11 members who are either full or part-time city employees, said Snodgrass.

In addition to receiving donations for a new ambulance, EMS division members received grants and donations that allowed them to replace a cache of medications that can be used in HAZMAT situations.

Grant funds allowed the EMS division to install new refrigerators in the four ambulances to ensure medications are kept at the proper temperature.

Partnerships with CHI Health St. Mary’s provided training for the Nebraska City Police Department and Otoe County Sheriff’s Office in the use of Narcan in the event of opioid exposure, said Snodgrass.

Another partnership with CHI Health St. Mary’s provided Stop the Bleed training for personnel at Nebraska City Public Schools, Lourdes Central Catholic, and the Nebraska Center for the Education of Children who are Blind or Visually Impaired, said Snodgrass.

Council members also approved a plan to move all funds received from CPR classes taught by EMS Division personnel to the city of Nebraska City’s budget.

Snodgrass said that a trust account, which has about $4,300 in it currently, had been established in the past. He proposed closing that account and moving its funds to the city’s budget to provide more transparency going forward as these classes are taught.

Snodgrass estimated that about $13,000 in revenue would be generated for the city from the classes.

During the meeting, council members approved the addition of probationary firefighters Phillip Wredt and Seth Kinnison to the Nebraska City Fire Department roster.

Council members also approved a ride agreement with EMS Training Zone to allow EMT students who live in Nebraska City the chance to ride with Nebraska City Fire Rescue as part of their training.

The council also approved service contracts with Stryker/Physio

for $816 to provide one year of maintenance for 2 Life-Pak 12 cardiac monitors and $18,057.60 to provide four years of maintenance for 3 Life-Pak 15 monitors.

Council members also approved the final payment of $34,360 to McCoy Construction for the city hall and fire station roof replacement.

The project, which was to have concluded last year, had a lengthy punch list that has now been completed, said City Administrator Grayson Path.

Path said the city budget had $37,457.75 available to cover this final payment.





