The Old Avoca Schoolhouse in Avoca, Nebraska will be hosting a special Scandinavian Fiddle Workshop for fiddlers, violists, mandolinists, guitarists, nyckelharpa players, recorder players, and ukulele players. Music from Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden will be featured. The sessions will be led by championship fiddler and author, Deborah Greenblatt. The workshop will be on Saturday, April 13, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Each participant will receive a free copy of Greenblatt & Seay’s “Scandinavian Sampler for Two”. Musicians are encouraged to bring their recording gadgets to the workshop.

Enrollment is limited, and pre-registration is required. The fee is $20 per musician.

For more information, and to register, send an email to Debby at debby@greenblattandseay.com

If you think you have registered but do not receive an e-mail confirmation from Debby within 24 hours please e-mail her at debby@greenblattandseay.com to let her know.