Located in the heart of the Midwest, Style Me Crazy Boutique in Huxley is bringing big city style to small town Iowa.

Kim Northcutt, Amber Linder and Steviee Holt are co-owners, and Northcutt is also the manager of the Huxley boutique, located at 606 N. U.S. Highway 69.

They began renting the space at the end of November, and quickly after that, Northcutt’s and Linder’s husbands helped with the construction in the store in order to make the boutique officially ready to open on Dec. 12.

“Our husbands pretty much lived here,” Linder said.

Northcutt said that the need for a boutique in Huxley was what made this store a possibility. The closest stores for people around the area, she said, were in Ames or Ankeny, both a 15 or 20 minute drive.

It doesn’t matter if a person is 10 or 75 years old, both Northcutt and Linder said the boutique offers styles that appeal to all age groups.

The store’s clothing options are constantly changing. Linder said that when she buys for the store, each pack she receives contains six pieces of that style, two smalls, two mediums and two larges.

“Usually if it’s a really hot item, they’re gone in two to three days. They don’t make it a week,” Linder said.

The quality clothing is not all that they offer, though. Northcutt said that they work hard to ensure that their customers have the best shopping experience they can.

“We were closed (on Monday), and we had a lady that called my phone, and she had just realized one of her co-workers, it was her birthday, so she was like, ‘can you meet me at the store, so I can get a gift card from you?’” Northcutt said. “So I ran up here and got her a gift card.”

Linder said that the sizes of clothes they get run a little bigger most of the time, so they want to encourage people to come in and try them on in the store instead of simply assuming that something won’t fit.

If customers do make online purchases through the website, Linder said they work to make sure they know which size they should order.

They do a live video on their Facebook page every time they have new products come in the store, and in the videos, they say what size they are wearing so their customers have an idea of what they would need. Linder also said that they’ve had people directly message their Facebook page to ask what size they should get.

The store also has giveaways every Friday, a 20 percent off discount on all purchases for the entire month of someone’s birthday and opportunities for groups to set up a day to come in after hours for private shopping event.

The store is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

“Boutiques are becoming so popular that people just take Saturdays to go boutique shopping because we’re all so unique and different,” Northcutt said. “You can go to one store, like those big box stores and everything’s pretty much the same merchandise, but at a boutique, we offer different styles.”