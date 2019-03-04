The Nebraska City speech team competed at the Waverly Invite on March 2.

Ellie Higgins was the champion of the meet in humorous prose.

The duet acting team of Langston Hoover and Angelica Stiles placed 6th, while the duet acting team of Lillian Frields and Christian Tietz placed 5th. In entertainment speaking, Alexandria Horcasitas placed 6th and Angelica Stiles placed 5th.

Finally, Valerie Bennie placed 4th in novice persuasive.

Nebraska City has one more regular season meet on Monday, March 11 at Auburn.

Individuals who place in the top 3 at the district meet in Auburn that day will qualify for the state speech meet.

Additionally, the team will have a community showcase on Thursday, March 7 beginning at 6 p.m. at the high school.