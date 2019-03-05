Sixth- and eighth-grade students participated in the National History Day Competition at Peru State College on Feb. 22.

The contest theme this year was “Triumph and Tragedy in History.”

Students exhibited their research in one of five different modes: paper, performance, documentary, exhibit or website.

The performance, documentary or exhibit may be done as a group or an individual entry.

The top three entries in each category move on to the State National History Day Competition on April 6 at Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln.

Middle-school history teachers involved in History Day were Wendi Buggi and Jon Borer, Lourdes Central Catholic; Ethan Pellatz, Nebraska City Middle School; Brett Davis and Dan Gossman, Johnson-Brock; Mark Hrabik, Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca; and Pamela Reinsch, St. John the Baptist.



Junior Group Documentary

​First Place: Evie Madison and Citlali Rodiguez, Lourdes Central Catholic.

Second Place: Aspen Meyer and Caroline Gay, Lourdes Central Catholic.

Third Place: Alex Rico, Reece Wickersham, and Cael Kreifel,Nebraska City Middle School.

Junior Individual Website

​First Place: Sam Bolin, Lourdes Central Catholic.

​Second Place: Anna Lillenas, Johnson-Brock.

​Third Place: Natalie Clark, Johnson-Brock.

​Fourth Place: Abigail Hodges, Johnson-Brock.



Junior Individual Performance

​First Place: Kinsley Oestmann, Johnson-Brock.

​Second Place: Ely Parde, Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca.



Junior Group Performance

​First Place: Isabella Hajek-Jones and Peyton Blankman, St. John the Baptist.

​Second Place: Xander Monson and Theresa Gygi, Lourdes Central Catholic.

​Third Place: Su-Maya Rieger and Lucy Hayes, Johnson-Brock.

​Fourth Place: Jose Herrera, Sloan Pelican, Maverick Piper and Chase VanWinkle, Johnson-Brock.



Junior Historical Paper

​First Place: Joey Poon, Lourdes Central Catholic.

​Second Place: Jackson Eppert, Lourdes Central Catholic.

​Third Place: Koralynn Schnitzer, Lourdes Central Catholic.

​Fourth Place: Anthony Robinson, Nebraska City Middle School.



Junior Group Website

​First Place: Jalen Behrends and Lane Buchmeier, Johnson-Brock.

​Second Place: Kassidy Olson and Sofia Fulton, Lourdes Central Catholic.

​Third Place: Robert Shanks and Avya Swift, Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca.

​Fourth Place: Zac Hawley and Rowen Benham, Johnson-Brock.



Junior Individual Exhibits

​First Place: Jagar Matson, Lourdes Central Catholic.

​Second Place: Evelyn Dorman, Lourdes Central Catholic.

​Third Place: Alex Greiner, Johnson-Brock.

​Fourth Place: Lexis Bruns-Morris, Lourdes Central Catholic.



Junior Group Exhibits

​First Place: Jayger Haag and Miles Poppleton, St. John the Baptist.

​Second Place: Addyson Griepenstroh and Eloise Gay, Lourdes Central Catholic.

​Third Place: Mathew Zitek and Emily Zitek, St. John the Baptist.

​Fourth Place: Ella Welsh and Jada Lyons, Lourdes Central Catholic.

