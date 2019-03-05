Two students from Nebraska City High School recently attended the Nebraska Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America District 1 STAR Competition.

This annual event was held at Peru State College and featured over 50 students from the area.

Competitions in FCCLA are called STAR Events: Students Taking Action with Recognition.

STAR Events recognize members for proficiency and achievement in chapter and individual projects, leadership skills, and career preparation.

STAR Events offer individual skill development and application of learning through cooperative, individualized, and competitive activities.

Students are evaluated by judges using a rubric system and have the opportunity to earn a Gold, Silver or Bronze rating.

Mackenzi Berglund and Macy Neumeister competed in the Chapter Service Project event and received a top gold rating and will be competing at the state level on April 8.

Their project consisted of creating and delivering care packages to children at Children’s Hospital in Omaha. Neumeister and Berglund are continuing this project and are in need of donations.

If you would like to help, items to donate include: wet wipes (preferably travel size), crayons/ markers, coloring books, books, stuffed animals, and puzzles.

All items must be new and can be dropped off at Nebraska City High School, 141 Steinhart Park Rd.

FCCLA is a dynamic and effective national student organization that helps young men and women become leaders and address important personal, family, work and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education.

Nebraska FCCLA has more than 3,000 members in 100 chapters across the state. For more information about FCCLA, please visit www.nebraskafccla.org.