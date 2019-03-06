The Nebraska City Riverfront Development Group will host "Riverfront Development: Next Steps" from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at the Rowe Memorial Public Safety Complex, 1518 Central Ave.

UNL Professor Kim Wilson and Holly McAdams Olson will facilitate a community conversation around "next steps" to continue clarifying and defining your interests and priorities in riverfront development, towards development of a community vision and recommendations to be presented to Mayor Bequette and the Dock Board.

The meeting will include an overview of the proposed design and process, a review of the project's vision and defining the move from vision to action, identification of pertinent questions that need to be answered so the project can move forward, defining and assigning tasks, and the selection of a follow-up meeting date.