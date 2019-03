Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce invites businesses and residents to an Open House on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Better Life Chiropractic & Wellness in Nebraska City.

Better Life Chiropractic & Wellness, formally Nebraska City Chiropractic, is located at 605 1st Corso. The Open House will be an opportunity for the public to meet Family Nurse Practition- er Katie Moss.

The Open House is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. with the introduction of Moss at 5 p.m. Light snacks and drinks will be provided.