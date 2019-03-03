The Burlington/West Burlington Area United Way Inc. will have its annual meeting at noon Friday at the Pzazz Convention and Event Center, 3001 Winegard Drive.

A buffet lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m., and United Way Board President Daniel Luttenegger will lead the meeting.

Nominations for the 2019-20 board members and association officers will be presented, and the agenda includes a special announcement of the 2019 General Campaign position.

The Burlington/West Burlington Area United Way attained its 46th annual campaign goal of $543,155 this past year.

The money raised will support 13 local human service and health care agencies, who help residents in a 40-mile area.

All United Way contributors, volunteers and recipient agencies are welcome and invited to attend the meeting.

The luncheon cost is $15 per reservation.

A reservation can be made by contacting the United Way Office at (319) 752-7831.