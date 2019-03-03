Two Dicamba Trainings are scheduled in Auburn at the 4-H Building on the Nemaha County Fairgrounds on March 15. The trainings are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. will last 60 to 90 minutes and are free. After the training, organizers will send the list of participants in to the NDA and those names will be added to the list of approved dicamba-trained applicators. While pre-registration is not required for the training, it is recommended. To pre-register call Nebraska Extension in Nemaha County at (402) 274-4755.