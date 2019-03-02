A report from the Perry Police Department said Perry Officers assisted the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office in locating two suspects who fled from the scene of an incident involving a handgun in Jamaica on Jan. 18.

The suspects were identified as Curtis Jurgenson, age 55 from rural Woodward and Sheryl Palmer, age 59, also from rural Woodward. They had been reported to be going to Perry. An initial search for the suspects was unsuccessful; however an on-duty Perry Police Officer conducted an investigation, which led law enforcement to locating the suspects at 2963 Kading Rd. in Perry. Palmer and Jurgensen were peacefully taken into custody by Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office at that residence.

During the investigation, officers developed probable cause for a search of the residence. Perry Police Officers, assisted by the Woodward Police Department, executed a search warrant of the residence. That search warrant resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine, chemicals to manufacture methamphetamine, several dosage units of a prescription Schedule III Controlled Substance, marijuana, scales, packaging materials and drug pipes.

After a thorough investigation was conducted, arrest warrants were filed for Jurgensen and Palmer. On March 1, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested Palmer and Jurgensen at their rural Woodward home. They were released to Perry Police Officers and are currently in the Dallas County Jail.

Jurgensen and Palmer are each charged with conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine, three counts of possession of methamphetamine precursors, possession of schedule III controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, two counts of failure to affix drug tax stamp and a count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Palmer was additionally charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Both defendants are presumed innocent until they are found guilty in the court of law.

The Perry Police Department wishes to thank the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, Dallas County Attorney’s Office, Boone County Sheriff’s Office and the Woodward Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.

The report continued, saying that this case marks the third felony drug case which the Perry Police Department has investigated and filed charges in so far this year.