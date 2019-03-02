Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce invites businesses and residents to an Open House and Ribbon Cutting on Friday, March 8.

An in-home care resource, Seniors Helping Seniors has been serving southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa since 2010.

Owners David and Darcy Carpenter recently relocated their business to 209 S. 8th St.

Seniors Helping Seniors will be open for public tours Friday, March 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The official NCTC Ribbon Cutting is scheduled for 12:30 p.m