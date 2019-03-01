The Nebraska City City Council will hear the annual report on the city's emergency medical services during its Monday, March 4, regular meeting.

Several other fire and EMS matters are on the agenda, including approving a ride agreement with EMS Training Zone, approving a service contract with Stryker/Physio, and approving a final retainage payment to McCoy Construction for the city hall/fire department roof replacement. Council members will also approve the addition of probationary firefighters Phillip Wredt and Seth Kinnison to the Nebraska City Fire Department.

Other matters on the agenda include approval of an internet domain agreement between the city and Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce, the approval of a master plumber and drain layers license for Savage Plumbing Inc., and an ordinance vacating a portion of Park Road west of Centennial Avenue.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. in the Bill Davis Room of City Hall, 1409 Central Ave. It will be preceded by a 5:40 p.m. meeting of the Nebraska City Housing and Community Development Agency.