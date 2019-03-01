The Nebraska Library Commission recently awarded $12,164 in grants for Continuing Education and Training. The purpose of the Continuing Education and Training Grants is to help Nebraska librarians as they pursue learning opportunities to advance their skills and knowledge. Successful applications addressed how the continuing education and/or training proposed will support the library’s mission and improve the library services provided to their communities.

Past Continuing Education and Training Grants have gone to librarians attending conferences such as Association for Rural and Small Libraries (ARSL) or Public Library Association (PLA), enrolling in an American Library Association (ALA) or other online course, or larger training projects such as bringing in speakers for staff training days.

This year we are offering grants in three different areas: attending an out-of-state professional conference, taking an online Continuing Education course, and other larger collaborative Continuing Educationprojects.

The recipients are:

Atkinson Public Library, 2019 ARSL Conference Hoesch Memorial Library, Alma, 2019 ARSL Conference Keene Memorial Library, Fremont, 2019 COSUGI Conference Morton-James Public Library, Nebraska City, “Grant Writing for City Programs and Projects” training Three Rivers Library System, Omaha, Develop a series of videos for library staff related to children’s physical, social, and emotional growth, reading development, and book choice.

Continuing Education & Training Grants are made available by the Nebraska Library Commission with funding from the State of Nebraska. As the state library agency, the Nebraska Library Commission is an advocate for the library and information needs of all Nebraskans. The mission of the Library Commission is statewide promotion, development, and coordination of library and information services, “bringing together people and information.”

