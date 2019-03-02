Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce invites businesses and residents to a BellaNova Travel Talk.

Donna Chard with BellaNova will present “Let’s Go! Let’s Do!” Thursday, March 7, at the Prairie City Chophouse in Nebraska City.

The evening begins with social time at 5:30 p.m. and the presentation from 6 to 7 p.m.

The Prairie City Chophouse is located at 610 Central Ave. Snacks will be provided.

The event is free and open to the public.