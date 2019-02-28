Nevada Golden K Kiwanis

Nevada Golden K Kiwanis met on Feb. 19 at Memorial Lutheran Church. Vice President Paul Hunter called our meeting to order, leading us in the Pledge of Allegiance and Marcia Wisnieski gave the invocation.

Paul introduced our speakers, Nate Thompson and Loni Pringnitz, from Story County Medical Center. Their program was “Progress at Story Medical.” Phase One was started in 2008, with the building of the hospital. Phase Two began in 2017, with the addition of the Medical Clinic and fitness facilities. New and expanded services were offered. Our speakers told us of new doctors and staff that have been and will be added. This includes primary care, emergency care, women’s health and a kids walk-in service. Phase Three will be starting soon and will be focusing on Graceful Aging, including long-term care.

The hospital and clinic have a reach-out/emergency preparedness team that covers six counties. Presently, Story County Medical employs 210 full-time employees and 60 part-time employees. The Board of Trustees is the decision-maker for the facility, and three managers are employed by Unity Point. Partnering with Unity Point brings their access and advantages of technology to Story County Medical Center.

Club announcements were made and member news was shared. Ten members braved the winter weather for our meeting.

Nevada Rotary

President Sarah Clausen opened the meeting with reports from club members. Lynn Scarlett gave a brief overview of events taking place in Nevada. Guests were introduced to the group. Tom Hertz from Ames Noon Rotary, Janet Rans and Shana Medders were visitors. Kris Dugger opened the meeting with a prayer and Rod Biensen played “My Wild Irish Rose,” followed by the “Welcome Song” for our visitors.

Randy Hertz introduced Mat Bueltel, CEO of ICS Advanced Technologies. Internet Consulting Services specializes in fiber connections to apartment complexes. Residents receive the amenity of high speed Internet services. High speed Internet connections is also key to economic development for most communities. Many questions were answered and great information was given to the club.