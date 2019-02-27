Des Moines Area Community College President Rob Denson recently released the names of the Career Advantage High School students eligible for the Fall Semester President’s List. To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of 6 credits and earned a 4.0 grade point average for that semester.

Local students on the president’s list include:

—Emily Debord, Liberal Arts, Perry

—Delaney Eiteman, Liberal Arts, Perry

—Rylynn Gilmore, Liberal Arts, Dawson

—Abigail Greiman, Liberal Arts, Perry

—Angela Hernandez, Liberal Arts, Perry

—Kayla McFarland, Liberal Arts, Perry

—Macie Mosher, Liberal Arts, Perry

—Jamileth Sarceno, Liberal Arts, Perry

—Jonathan Silva, Liberal Arts, Perry

—Julia Stetzel, Liberal Arts, Perry

—Aliyah Taggart, Liberal Arts, Perry

—Elaine Thomason, Liberal Arts, Perry

—Sarah Vaughn, Liberal Arts, Perry

—Kamryn Whelchel, Liberal Arts, Perry

—Jayden Whitney, Liberal Arts, Perry

Denson recently released the names of the Career Advantage High School students eligible for the Fall Semester Dean’s List. To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average for that semester

Local students include:

—Chase Archer, Liberal Arts, Perry

—Anthony Burgos, Liberal Arts, Perry

—Narale Cerna, Liberal Arts, Perry

—Elizabeth Cornejo, Liberal Arts, Perry

—Zach Darr, Liberal Arts, Perry

—Brianna Fields, Liberal Arts, Perry

—Nathan Galindo, Liberal Arts, Perry

—Stephanie Garcia, Liberal Arts, Perry

—Montserrat Gonzalez, Liberal Arts, Perry

—Marleni Grijalva, Liberal Arts, Perry

—Jaqueline Guardado, Liberal Arts, Perry

—Angel Hastings, Liberal Arts, Perry

—Fallon Heater, Liberal Arts, Perry

—Carly Herrera, Liberal Arts, Perry

—Kade Killmer, Liberal Arts, Perry

—Jordan Long, Liberal Arts, Perry

—Molly Lutmer, Liberal Arts, Perry

—Collin Malmberg, Liberal Arts, Perry

—Ainsley Marburger, Liberal Arts, Perry

—Madison Mason, Liberal Arts, Perry

—Byron Melendnez-Corado, Liberal Arts, Perry

—Joscelyn Nunez, Liberal Arts, Perry

—Magley Orellana, Liberal Arts, Perry

—Hannah Peterson, Liberal Arts, Perry

—Jeymi Ramirez, Liberal Arts, Perry

—Jocelyn Ramirez, Liberal Arts, Perry

—Anna Ridnour, Liberal Arts, Perry

—Andrea Rivas Campos, Liberal Arts, Perry

—Fernando Rodriguez, Liberal Arts, Perry

—Kitzya Soto, Liberal Arts, Perry

—Benjamin Stika, Liberal Arts, Perry

—Camden Studer, Liberal Arts, Perry

—Trinity Summerson, Liberal Arts, Perry

—Ethan Winey, Liberal Arts, Perry

—Alexa Zarate, Liberal Arts, Perry

—Jason Zepeda Villalobos, Liberal Arts, Perry