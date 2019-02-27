Fifteen Nevada FFA members participated and attended sub district FFA leadership career development events held at Ellsworth Community College on Friday, Feb. 22.

The chapter program of activities placed second and earned a gold award, and qualified for districts to be held on Saturday, March 2, at Belmond-Klemme High School. The chapter program team members included Kennedy Steffes, Noah Nusbaum and Marshal Sheldahl. Chapter program is an audio-visual presentation of all chapter activities for the year. In addition to the presentation, a four-page report must also be submitted for evaluation.

The Nevada FFA freshmen conduct of meetings placed fourth and earned a bronze award. The conduct team had to be able to perform opening and closing ceremonies of a FFA meeting, and be able to demonstrate five parliamentary procedure abilities. Several freshmen are creating an Experience the Action presentation for districts on March 2.

Kevin Cooper, Nevada High School agriculture education instructor and FFA advisor, accompanied the students to Iowa Falls. After the contest, the students had lunch together in downtown Iowa Falls.