U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) took to the Senate floor to voice her support for the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. This legislation, introduced by Senator Ben Sasse and cosponsored by Senator Fischer, would ensure that newborns who survive abortions receive the same care and attention as any other newborn. Fischer voted for the bill today, which failed to pass the Senate. The vote tally was 53-44.

