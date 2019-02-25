A walk on the red carpet makes memories for Deb Fowler.

It is the season of red carpets in sunny Los Angeles.

One lucky Burlington resident got to take her own walk on the iconic carpet during the 2019 Grammy Awards earlier this month.

Deb Fowler purchased a ticket from the Burlington Riverfront Entertainment fundraiser raffle and won a trip for two to the 61st annual awards show. The trip included round trip airfare, 4-star hotel accommodations and tickets to a Grammy after party.

She got the call one evening and said she screamed when she was told she won.

“It was grand to be there to experience it,’ she said as she attended with her fiancé Bob Gabby. “It’s not something the average person gets to do. I was lucky.”

Once they arrived in Los Angeles they waited at the hotel for an envelope. It wasn’t for an award, but rather the tickets to the show and the party.

“We have an envelope for you,” said the delivery person.

“I was nervous and excited,” she said checking out the tickets.

Her Grammy day began with a trip to the salon and then it was time to slip on her gown and heels for the black tie event. She and Gabby took a cab ride to the show and due to tight security they were dropped off a few blocks away from the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles. She walked the rest of the way in her heels and arrived to the large crowd waiting to clear a security check point. Then it was time to stroll down the the red carpet.

Although the walk wasn’t with the stars, she was right next to them separated by a simple barricade.

“You can’t believe you are surrounded by all these famous people,” said Fowler.

She made her way into the center and felt a tug on her gown. A gentleman in a stylish plaid suit accidentally stepped on her dress. It was a funny moment and all was OK with the dress, but when she returned home and saw the replay of the show she realized that man was, Mitch Grassi, a member of the group Pentatonix. She really did rub elbows with the stars.

Fowler and Gabby took their seats and were happy with the location as they peered down on the crowd.

“It was stadium seating and we had a great view of the stage," She said. “You could easily see who was who.”

Finally it was time for the show to begin and one memorable moment was to see and hear Diana Ross.

“It was a huge dress,” she said of the flowing red gown with the long trail as Ross appeared on the stage.

She also was impressed with the theatrical production of the event.

“It was interesting to see the stage changes and how quickly they make it happen,” said Fowler.

"Lady Gaga was a highlight along with Dolly Parton," she said. “Acoustically it was magic everyone that was there was top notch.”

The show had a theme focusing on women and former First Lady Michelle Obama made an appearance to start the show.

“The evening was inspirational,” said Fowler. “A lot about women and well done.”

Then it was time to continue to relish in the experience and punch their tickets to the after party.

There was an endless supply of food and drinks flowing throughout the huge rooms at the convention center. TLC was on the stage entertaining the swelling crowd, performers were overhead twirling around on bars like a circus act and Fowler thinks she saw Bob Dylan.

Upon her return home she reflected on the whirlwind event and rejoice in her Burlington roots.

“I cannot express how grateful I am to have won this trip and how proud I am of our community and the efforts made to promote entertainment locally,” said Fowler. “It was a fantastic trip and a completely star struck me will remember it for a lifetime.”