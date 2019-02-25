A Maxwell man isn’t scoffing the recent snows, he’s sculpting them.

Richard Wehrman, a retired financial planner who has lived in Maxwell for 40 years, recently introduced his “Snow Goons” to some neighbors and friends. And after posting a few of these fun creations, he’s gotten requests from others who’d like him to create one on their property.

“I got four requests from friends wanting me to make a Snow Goon for them or their grandchildren,” Wehrman said Saturday.

He actually started doing the Snow Goons some years ago at his parents’ farm.

“My favorite cartoon strip was Calvin and Hobbes,” Wehrman said of the American comic strip drawn by cartoonist Bill Watterson. “He’s stopped drawing, but I always related to his sense of humor. This (making Snow Goons in Maxwell) got started because I needed to be active in the winter and thought it would bring joy to my neighbors. My wife went on a week-long trip (last week) and the opportunity presented itself.”

The biggest challenge to his making of Snow Goons last week, Wehrman said, was the cold temperatures and some of the snow not compacting well enough to mold and shape. But he kept at it, using repurposed compacted show from a city snow pile made with the city’s bladed snowplow, and then taking advantage of melting snow, much easier to work with, at the end of the last week. Getting quicker each time, Wehrman ended up with five Snow Goons done before the blizzard hit Saturday night.

Four Goons were made in town and the last one (a Snow Goon standing on its head) was made in the country at a friend’s house. “I told her, ‘Just when you think you’re safe — that Snow Goons ONLY attack in town…’” and there it was, a country Goon.

“I think these ‘countrified’ Goons are even bolder,” Wehrman added. “They have the gall to show off ON YOUR FRONT PORCH!,” which is where he put the country Goon for his friend.

A Goon with a cannon shot titled, “Snow Goons Attack Maxwell” was the Goon that got it all started. Other goons have been buried in the snow or attempting to swim in it. Each work of Goon art comes with a message.

Wehrman has kept his needs simple. A carving knife for shaping, a snow shovel and a sled to haul heavy parts about, plus a few cans of spray paint, have been his basic supplies.

He’s basically worked on the art pieces during the day so he can “surprise the yard owner when they return home from work.”

He’s actually toyed with the idea of holding a Snow Goon festival at the Maxwell City Park. “Kids and like-minded adults could have a ball. We could serve coffee, hot chocolate and maybe make it an annual thing? Who knows?,” he said.

Either way, he has had some fun during some snow-filled days. “I’d like to thank all my neighbors for encouraging me, ‘loaning’ their yards without permission and sending all the kind words,” he said.

Will he be sad when all this snow is gone? “I’ll feel fine because then it’ll be time to golf.”