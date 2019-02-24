The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) and Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) closed Interstate 80 due to numerous crashes and white out conditions in the eastern half of the state on Saturday.



Troopers have responded to numerous crashes, including large crashes at mile markers 329, 355, and 409 on Interstate 80. Some of those crashes involve injuries, but the extent of those injuries is not immediately clear.

The first large crash occurred near mile marker 355, east of York, involving an estimated 30 vehicles, including at least 15 semis. The crash occurred at approximately 2:45 p.m. More than 100 vehicles became stranded behind that crash. Those vehicles have been escorted off of I-80.

At approximately 3:10 p.m. a crash occurred at mile marker 329, near Aurora. That crash involved approximately 15 vehicles, including 10 semis. At least 50 vehicles became stranded behind that crash and have since been escorted off of I-80.

There were an estimated 25 vehicles involved in the crash at mile marker 409, near Waverly. About 15 of those vehicles were semis. The crash occurred at approximately 4:00 p.m. No significant injuries have been reported in that crash.

Troopers on the road report that conditions are still treacherous for travel. NSP encourages all drivers to stay off the roads during the blizzard and allow NDOT and local crews to work on the roads. More information on the large crashes will be released when possible.