Perry Elementary recently announced the Bluejay Leaders for the month of January. Students are selected each month by teachers for displaying respectful, responsible and safe behaviors throughout the school.

Kindergarten: Jayden Lopez-Tapia, Ruby Holle, Yahaira Lemus, Abraham Rios, Lambert Meis, Alex Cardona, Christian Pineda, Paloma Vaca, Rosalinda Perez, Alex Madriaga, Noah Atwell, Brittany Medina and Elisha Kamari.

First Grade: Cash Baxter, Delilah Coleman, Suad Adam, William Telleen, Idally Chavez, Jenifer Banales, Brenda Hernandez, Maria Lopez, Thar Thar and Trinity Augustine.

Second Grade: Genesis Navarro, Christopher Gomez, Mineli Rodriguez, Jayden Mapes, Amirra Alvarez, Colton Anderson, Alvaro Pineda, Jaylyn Robb, Joey Maylum and Karen Vargas.

Third Grade: Addison Carlson, Zaray Castro, Lucas Gray, Riley McDowell, Eleazar Salazar, Steven Mena, Renata Medina, Hayden Gilmore, Itzel Ramirez and Tiffany Riquelme.

Fourth Grade: Melany Ortiz, Kendale Brighton, Christopher Carrillo, Anthony Ubaldo, Daniela Galindo, Dakota Hines, Lydia Hochstetler, Edith Gomez, Chris Vygusenge and Alexis Rivera.

Fifth Grade: Audrey Romero, Tayra Lingner, Randie Seratt, Jackelin Carrillo, Evan Augustus, Cody Milbourn, Cody Lee, Hailey Bautista, Andy Schuttler, Ximena Calderon, Israel Soto-Rojas and Corey Hoffman.