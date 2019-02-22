The director of Des Moines County’s emergency communications service shared a favorable report Thursday from discussions with member cities about a proposed change in where its operating budget comes from.

“The response from the cities has been positive. They want to look at changing the funding mechanism,” Shana Krogmeier told an advisory panel made up of local police and fire officials.

Such a reception appears less likely Tuesday when Krogmeier is scheduled to take the idea of moving to a countywide levy to the Des Moines County Board of Supervisors, where the concept appears dead on arrival.

While the cities want to make a change to the funding structure, it still has to be OK’d by county supervisors.

“I’m not interested,” Board of Supervisors chairman Tom Broeker said Thursday during a special budget meeting, when supervisors briefly discussed the proposed changes to DesCom’s funding.

Supervisors Jim Cary and Bob Beck agreed they do not wish to have DesCom funded through a countywide levy. Beck represents the county on the DesCom board, which is made up of two representatives from Burlington, two from the county and one from West Burlington.

The five members of the control board are Burlington city councilman Jon Billups, Burlington city manager Jim Ferneau, Beck, Des Moines County Sheriff Mike Johnstone and West Burlington Mayor Hans Trousil.

Based on individual interviews with The Hawk Eye and comments made at meetings, the DesCom control board is split, 3-2, along city/county lines..

Trousil, Billups and Ferneau all have said they would like to move forward with the county funding DesCom, while Beck and Johnstone have expressed their disagreement.

“It's not fair for the county to have to pay for the residents of cities,” Johnstone said.

As it currently stands, entities in DesCom pay out of their general levy. Trousil said this hides the cost of DesCom.

“If we fund it through Emergency Management, then people will see exactly what they are paying for DesCom,” Trousil said in an interview Thursday.

Trousil also argued that moving to a countywide levy would eliminate the need for a DesCom control board. He said this would make it more fair to Danville and Mediapolis as they do not now get a representative on the board.

However, during the DesCom advisory meeting Thursday and before the West Burlington City Council during a meeting Wednesday, Krogmeier said the control board would still set the budget for DesCom.

Asked to explain why Danville and Mediapolis do not have seats on the DesCom board, Trousil said that it would be unfair to give them seats as they pay so little to DesCom.

Trousil also argued that residents of Des Moines County cities pay twice, once through the county levy and once through their city levy.

Questioned about that double-taxation, Krogmeier said the county’s portion comes from a rural services levy that isn’t collected against city property.

However, upon further investigation by Des Moines County Budget Director Cheryl McVey, it was discovered the county’s portion was coming out of the sheriff’s budget, which is paid for by all residents of the county.

The explanation given by Johnstone was that the Sheriff’s office previously contracted for emergency communications with the Burlington Police Department. When DesCom was formed in 2014, the fact that emergency communications was being funded by a general levy instead of rural services was overlooked.

“It’s been in the budget since at least ’92 and no one ever thought about where it was coming from or where it was going,” Broeker said Thursday of the revelation.

It is unclear how much money urban property taxpayers overpaid into DesCom.

Supervisors on Thursday amended their fiscal year 2020 budget proposal to put the county’s cost for DesCom on rural property owners.

All property owners will still pay 1.42 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value towards DesCom on the county tax levy to cover Middletown’s share of DesCom cost, which is paid by the county. That levy will be collected against all property in the county because the board cannot charge Middletown a separate levy for DesCom.

Also during the supervisors’ meeting, Broeker presented how the numbers would break down if the funding mechanism were to change.

As it currently stands with the division based on population, in the FY 2020 budget, Burlington, West Burlington and Des Moines County each pay about $27.50 per capita, with Danville and Mediapolis paying about $20 per capita.

However, according to the numbers Broeker presented in the meeting, Burlington would drop to $20 alongside Danville and Mediapolis, while West Burlington and rural property taxes per capita would increase to $35.27 and $47.46, respectively.

In separate interviews with The Hawk Eye last week, both Beck and Broeker said there’s no guarantee cities will lower their tax levy to reflect the county paying for DesCom.

How individual cities would change their tax rates is unclear.

In a memo given to members of the Burlington City Council on the matter of DesCom, Ferneau said Burlington could lower its tax rate by 90 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value.

According to Leslie Sattle, West Burlington’s treasurer, about $50 cents of West Burlington’s $10 property tax levy goes to pay its portion of the DesCom bill. Trousil said the money could be used by the city to pay for other things.

The Hawk Eye was unable to contact officials from Danville and Mediapolis to ask whether they would lower their tax rates in response to the county picking up the DesCom bill.

Funding was not the only thing discussed at the DesCom advisory Committee meeting. Krogmeier also updated the board on the status of negotiations with DesCom dispatchers, and in a closed session, the Advisory Board gave Krogmeier a performance review.