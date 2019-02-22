Four people have been charged in the shooting death of a man at a west Ames apartment that police say happened after the victim was set up through social media.

Albrea Renee Winfrey, 24, Jordan N. Bryant, 25, Anthony E. English, 28, and Demario D. Woods, 25, all of Des Moines, have been charged with first-degree murder in the Nov. 18, 2017, slaying of Xavier Shepley, 21, of Ames.

Winfrey was arrested Friday and is being held on the Story County Jail under $1 million bond. Bryant is in custody in the Iowa Women’s Correctional Facility in Mitchellville on a theft charge. English is in custody at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility on a theft charge, and Woods is in custody at the Fort Dodge prison on a charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Warrants have been issued for Bryant, English and Woods, and Tuttle said authorities are working with the Iowa Department of Corrections to transfer them to Story County.

Ames police Cmdr. Jason Tuttle said the investigation showed that Winfrey and Bryant arranged through social media to go to the Fountain View Apartments on Mayfield Drive, where Shepley was staying, to party. Tuttle said the two women brought English and Woods with them with the intent of robbing those in the apartment.

“(The women) set up Shepley,” Tuttle said.

After the women arrived, English and Woods stayed outside, while the women distracted the people in the apartment and created the opportunity for the men them to enter the apartment, Tuttle said.

According to court records, Winfrey at one point left the apartment, leaving the door to the apartment unlocked. She and Bryant waited in a Chevrolet Avalanche until English and Woods ran out of the apartment, and then all drove back to Des Moines together, court records show.

Court records also show that the women communicated with English and Woods while the men were outside on cell phones, and that one of the phones being used by the men was registered to Winfrey.

Once inside, English displayed a gun and ordered people in the apartment to give him “everything,” according to Tuttle and court records.

Tuttle said English assaulted Shepley, and that during a struggle between the two the gun fired, striking Shepley, who later died at Mary Greeley Medical Center.

After Shepley’s death, friends remembered the 2014 Ballard High School graduate, as “goofy,” and a “very special man.”

Rachel Dickinson, of Ames, said she had known Shepley for three to four years, and that “he could always make you feel happy and smile no matter what.”

Tuttle said the long investigation included getting subpoenas for social media and cell phone records, and time spent sorting through that data.

“I know it’s been long and the family has been very patient throughout the process ,” Tuttle said. “I hope this helps brings some closure to the family.”

First-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.